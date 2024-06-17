Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Patna schools to remain closed till June 19 due to heatwave conditions

The Patna district administration extended the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until June 19 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions in the state.

school children

The state is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in 10 locations on Monday.

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Patna district administration extended the closure of schools for students up to class 8 until June 19 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions in the state.
The state is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in 10 locations on Monday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue for another two to three days.
In an order on Monday, Patna DM Shirsat Kapil Ashok said, "All government and private schools in the district will remain closed on June 18 and 19 for classes up to 8th grade. During this period, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to be present in the school/office and perform their duties."

ALSO READ: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for Delhi; predicts rainfall in North-East
Some private schools in the state capital have already extended the summer vacation until June 22 due to the severe heatwave conditions.
While Aurangabad logged the highest temperature at 46.9 degree Celsius, Buxar closely followed at 46.6 degree Celsius, Dehri and Arwal at 46.4 degree Celsius each, Bhojpur at 46.2 degree Celsius, Gaya and Bikramganj at 45.4 degree Celsius each, Vaishali and Rajgir at 44.3 degree Celsius, and Nawada at 44 degree Celsius.
"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration," said a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna Heatwave Heatwaves schools in India govt schools private schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon