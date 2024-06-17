Amid the ongoing heatwaves in Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has elevated its warning in Delhi to a ‘red’ alert from the previously issued ‘orange’ alert.

Notably, the IMD also cautioned about a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages” if individuals do not take precautions to limit their sun exposure.

Delhi records 44.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above the seasonal average. The meteorological department has also predicted a heat wave and warm night for Monday.

The intervening night of Sunday-Monday marked the third consecutive hot night in Delhi, with a heatwave persisting for the eighth straight day. For the 35th consecutive day, the city's maximum temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, advising residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities due to the heightened risk of illness from the ongoing heatwave.

In a weather forecast for this week, the IMD said the temperatures can exceed 42 degrees Celsius. The department also predicted the possibility of rain or thunderstorms on June 20 and June 21.

Rainfall in North eastern states

North eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura are predicted to receive substantial rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh and a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Moreover, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in extreme northeast Bihar on Monday.

Prayagraj burns at 47.6 degrees Celsius

Heatwave continued to impact Uttar Pradesh as temperatures soared above 46 degrees Celsius in several cities on Sunday.

For the fifth time in the past 10 days, Prayagraj emerged as the hottest city in India, recording a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius. The city had previously recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius on June 14. Following Prayagraj, Jhansi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur IAF station (46.8 degrees Celsius), Varanasi (46.8 degrees Celsius), Barabanki (46 degrees Celsius), Agra (46.5 degrees Celsius), Sultanpur (46.4 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (46.2 degrees Celsius), and Fatehpur (46.2 degrees Celsius).

The IMD has predicted no relief from the heatwave for the next two days. Lucknow sweltered at 45.6 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature in June over the past eight years. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Lucknow’s maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 45 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively. This year, the hottest day in Lucknow was May 31, when temperatures reached 45.8 degrees Celsius.