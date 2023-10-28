close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Pension amount of destitute women will be increased in near future: UP CM

He also mentioned that the government has decided to increase the amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the next financial year under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister further stated that people who promoted family-based politics in the name of casteism were depriving the common people of development projects

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the pension amount of destitute women will be increased in the near future.
Addressing a gathering in Auraiya, the Chief Minister said that without giving respect to half the population, the value of development plans remains incomplete.
"No society can be self-reliant and strong unless half of the population is leading a secure and dignified life. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister dedicated the first session of the new Parliament to women's power by giving top priority to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. According to the Act, one-third of seats will be reserved for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha", Chief Minister Yogi said.
He also mentioned that the government has decided to increase the amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 from the next financial year under Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The amount is given to support a girl child right from her birth to her graduation.
"The double engine government has decided that if the financial condition of the family is not good then the government will take the responsibility of the girl child. Arrangements have been made to provide two uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, books and sweaters to the children studying in Basic Education Council schools. Along with the registration, 1200 rupees are transferred to the family's account," he said.
The Chief Minister further stated that people who promoted family-based politics in the name of casteism were depriving the common people of development projects.
"We have not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region, or language," he said.
Yogi also mentioned that all the programs during Vijayadashami were conducted peacefully.
"Before 2017, festivals used to bring apprehensions, but after six and a half years, festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm. More than 50 thousand idols were installed in the districts but there was no chaos at any place, he pointed out," CM said.
CM Yogi said that this year's Diwali will be very auspicious because from this day every house and place of worship in the state will participate in the 'festival of lights'.

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

PFRDA plans to introduce SWP under NPS by Sept: chairman Deepak Mohanty

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

HP CM urges Centre to return funds deposited for National Pension System

'Catch them young with their family' strategy for Atal Pension Yojana

Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of both factions on Oct 30

NIA opposes bail plea of man accused of transnational conspiracy in Manipur

Centre gives nod for Jamrani Dam Project, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

NDMC deploys anti-smog guns, sweeping machines to curb winter air pollution

Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce: Rai

"This program should continue until Lord Shri Ram is seated in his grand temple. The construction work of the magnificent temple is underway in Ayodhya", he said.
"As soon as this program is completed with the blessings of the Prime Minister on January 22, from the next day we are going to make arrangements to take Ram devotees from the districts for darshan there," Yogi added.
On this occasion, State President of BJP Mahila Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya among others were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Pensions Government pension women empowerment

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon