Centre gives nod for Jamrani Dam Project, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the Cabinet Committee of the Government of India has given its approval to the Jamrani Dam Project, which was pending for a long period of time.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhami said "The Cabinet Committee of the Government of India has given its approval to the Jamarni Dam project two days ago. This project has been pending for a long time. Not only Uttarakhand but many districts of Uttar Pradesh are going to benefit from this project. The shortage of drinking water and irrigation in many districts including Haldwani, Nainital and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur along with other districts will be eliminated. This project has been waiting since 1975."

The Uttarakhand chief minister further said that along with solving the problem of drinking water and irrigation, the farmers will also get benefit from this project.

"This will solve the problem of drinking water and irrigation here. Farmers will also get benefits and electricity production will also happen from this scheme. I want to thank PM on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand that he approved this project which was waiting for a long time," he said.

"The amount of funds made by the Government of India for this is Rs 1730 crores which has been approved under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). 90 percent of funding belongs to the Government of India and 10 percent belongs to the state. MoU will also be signed with the state of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Dhami also mentioned another project- the Lakhwar project and thanked PM Modi again for approving it in 2022.

"Even before this, when PM came to Dehradun in December 2021, I had requested him to also propose the Lakhwar scheme that was pending for a long time. It also got approval on December 30, 2021. Through this scheme, Uttarakhand as well as UP, Delhi and Haryana are going to get the benefit of its water. In this, a 203-metre-high concrete dam will be built on the Yamuna River near Lakhwar village. The capacity of that dam will be 330.66 mcm. Only Uttarakhand will have the right on the electricity generated from this scheme and water sharing will be as per the 1994 agreement," CM Dhami added.

