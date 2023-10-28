close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

NDMC deploys anti-smog guns, sweeping machines to curb winter air pollution

NDMC has deployed seven mechanical road sweepers, operating in two shifts with GPS tracking and wet sweeping

An anti-smog gun installed at Delhi Police Headquarters near ITO to control air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday.

NDMC has deployed 18 water tankers or trolleys to water plants with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 litres

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the city weather takes a turn, the NDMC has deployed mechanical road sweepers and hired eight anti-smog guns in a slew of measures to control pollution.
New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay on Saturday announced a comprehensive set of "Air Pollution Control" measures for 2023-24.
"We recognise the urgent need to prioritize environmental well-being as air pollution, a significant contributor to respiratory diseases, heart conditions, and cancer, demands our collective attention," Upadhyay said ahead of the festival season. He said currently there are no dust hot spots in the NDMC area.
The NDMC has deployed seven mechanical road sweepers, operating in two shifts with GPS tracking and wet sweeping. In all, these machines have covered a sweeping distance of 280-330 kilometers between April 1 and October 26, said the NDMC.
All avenue roads are mechanically cleaned every day or on alternate days, under real-time monitoring done at the Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre, Upadhyay said.
All central verges and side berks in the NDMC area are already green paved. Horticulture department has planted 3,200 trees and 33,12,885 shrubs, completing its target for 2023-24, he said.
The NDMC has procured one anti-smog gun that is operational on Mahadev Road and is in the process of hiring eight more to combat pollution, he said.
The NDMC has deployed 18 water tankers or trolleys to water plants with capacities ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 litres. The tankers will be using STP-treated water.
"NDMC has constituted a team of officers to inspect construction sites for enforcing dust mitigation measures, leading to 25 challans worth Rs 12.50 lakh issued from April 1 to October 27," Upadhyay added.
The official said that the construction and demolition waste from the NDMC area which averages 70 metric tonne per day is collected daily and sent to the Shastri Park C&D recycling plant. He said 14 sites are used for this waste collection.
The civic body is also conducting regular inspections to curb unauthorised dumping of C&D waste and has penalised people for violation, he said.
The civic body has deployed three teams of field officers from health, horticulture and civil departments to oversee work in the area, with one team operating at night, he said.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Hotspots, anti-smog guns: MCD draws up winter plan to mitigate pollution

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

Deteriorating air quality in Delhi, violations of Grap: NGT issues notices

Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce: Rai

Govt boosted employment in traditional as well as emerging sectors: PM Modi

India, UK trade ministers review progress of talks on proposed FTA

PM Modi to address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' culmination event on Oct 31

2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to meet with key stakeholders

In addition 14 teams from the health department conduct daytime inspections related to waste burning.
According to Upadhyay, NDMC has procured 32 electric cars and five electric bikes to promote cleaner transportation.
A total of 100 Electric Vehicle public charging stations have been installed, with 67 already commissioned in the NDMC area.
The remaining 33 stations will be commissioned shortly, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : NDMC Delhi air quality air pollution in India

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon