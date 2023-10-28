close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

NIA opposes bail plea of man accused of transnational conspiracy in Manipur

The court will hear arguments on the application on November 8

National Investigation Agency NIA

The agency submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta that the accused - Moirangthem Anand Singh - had association with proscribed organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea of a man accused of involvement in a transnational conspiracy behind the Manipur violence.
The agency submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta that the accused - Moirangthem Anand Singh - had association with proscribed organisations and was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition along with his associates in an area affected by the ongoing strife.
"The accused was involved in transnational conspiracy hatched by the Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits operationally active in the North Eastern Indian states to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the state of Manipur to wage war against the Government of India and execute terror attacks there by exacerbating the current situation...," the agency told the court.
It submitted that if the accused was released on bail, it will cause hardship to the ongoing investigation, and considering the history of the accused, there was high probability that he will again indulge in similar activities which will exacerbate the present security situation in the state.
The court will hear arguments on the application on November 8.
The accused was brought to New Delhi after his arrest and produced before the Delhi court on September 23. He is currently in judicial custody.
More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in ethnic violence that began in Manipur on May 3.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Missteps in Manipur may introduce dangerous dynamics in NE politics

Centre gives nod for Jamrani Dam Project, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

NDMC deploys anti-smog guns, sweeping machines to curb winter air pollution

Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce: Rai

Govt boosted employment in traditional as well as emerging sectors: PM Modi

India, UK trade ministers review progress of talks on proposed FTA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Manipur Manipur govt NIA officer

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon