Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Yellow alert in Thane, Mumbai as heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Solapur: A woman covers herself and her children with a plastic sheet as it rains, in Solapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai has issued a yellow warning alert in the areas of Thane and Mumbai for the next five days.
As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Further, the department has also issued an orange alert in the areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.65 to 115..55 mm) is likely expected in both areas.
Additionally, the Regional Forecast Department has also warned of an orange alert in the areas of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara. The areas are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall in a few places of these areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains trigger yellow alert, Thane waterlogged; check IMD forecast
Other areas like Nasik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Bhandara and others have been issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely to be expected in these areas.
Earlier, due to heavy rains in several parts of Thane, the Fire Brigade Department responded to a high number of rescue calls. These calls were made in concern with tree falls, hoarding wall collapses and fire calls.
On Friday, six children were found injured due to the collapse of a shed at a football ground in Thane.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains Mumbai Thane Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon