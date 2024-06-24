Yellow alert in Thane, Mumbai as heavy rainfall predicted for next 5 days

Solapur: A woman covers herself and her children with a plastic sheet as it rains, in Solapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

The Regional Meteorological Department of Mumbai has issued a yellow warning alert in the areas of Thane and Mumbai for the next five days.

As per the forecast by the department, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall can be expected with gusty winds blowing at the rate of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in both Thane and Mumbai.

Further, the department has also issued an orange alert in the areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.65 to 115..55 mm) is likely expected in both areas.





Additionally, the Regional Forecast Department has also warned of an orange alert in the areas of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara. The areas are likely to receive heavy to very rainfall in a few places of these areas.

Other areas like Nasik, Jalgaon, Amravati, Bhandara and others have been issued a yellow alert. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely to be expected in these areas.

Earlier, due to heavy rains in several parts of Thane, the Fire Brigade Department responded to a high number of rescue calls. These calls were made in concern with tree falls, hoarding wall collapses and fire calls.

On Friday, six children were found injured due to the collapse of a shed at a football ground in Thane.