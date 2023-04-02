close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Petrol, diesel sales rise as agriculture season picks up: Industry data

India's recovery has continued to gain momentum in recent months but has been accompanied by elevated inflation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's fuel demand rose in March as a pick-up in agriculture activity helped reverse a slowdown that was witnessed in the first half of the month, preliminary industry data showed on Sunday.

Fuel sales soared to the highest levels in February on the back of robust demand from the agriculture sector as well as transport picking up after the winter lull. But a seasonal slowdown kicked in during the first half of March.

However, there was a pick-up in the second half, which helped sales rise even month-on-month despite the high base of February. Petrol sales rose 5.1 per cent to 2.65 million tonne in March when compared with the same period of last year. Sales were up 3.4 per cent month-on-month, the data showed.

Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, saw demand rise by 2.1 per cent to 6.81 million tonne during March when compared with 6.67 million tonne sales in the same period a year back.

Month-on-month the demand was up 4.5 per cent. In the first half, petrol sales had fallen 1.4 per cent and diesel 10.2 per cent year-on-year. Consumption of petrol in March was 16.2 per cent more than COVID-marred March 2021 and almost 43 per cent more than in the same period of 2020.

Diesel consumption was up 13.5 per cent over March 2021 and 41.8 per cent higher than in the same month of 2020. With the continued opening of the aviation sector, India's overall passenger traffic at airports inched closer to pre-COVID levels.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Govt bats for GM mustard in SC: To make India self-sufficient in edible oil

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Electricity consumption dips 0.74% to 127.52 bn units in March: Govt data

Adani's Dhamra LNG terminal receives 1st cargo, to start gas revolution

Joshimath land subsidence: Affected families can stay in hotels till Apr 30

Congress de facto 'fulcrum', Shashi Tharoor welcomes Opposition unity

1.1m likely rise in sea levels spells disaster for Maharashtra coast

Reflecting the trend, jet fuel (ATF) demand jumped 25.7 per cent to 614,000 tonne during March when compared to the same period last year. It was 41.9 per cent higher than March 2021 and 34.8 per cent more than March 2020. Month-on-month sales were 4.54 per cent higher.

India's recovery has continued to gain momentum in recent months but has been accompanied by elevated inflation. The country's oil demand had been rising steadily since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cooking gas LPG sales fell 3 per cent year-on-year to 2.37 million tonne in March. LPG consumption was 9 per cent higher than in March 2021 and 5.8 per cent more than in March 2020. Month-on-month, the demand dropped 6.54 when compared to 2.54 million tonne of LPG consumption during February, the data showed.

Topics : petrol | diesel | Agriculture

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon