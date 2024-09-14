Business Standard
Assam orders suspension of mobile net on Sunday for govt recruitment exam

It has been issued in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety

The examination is scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

The Assam government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours from 10 am on September 15 during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.
Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional, a notification said.
The notification, signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary, Home and Political department, said it has been issued in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety.
 
Mobile Internet/ mobile data/ mobile wi-fi services in the entire state will remain suspended from 10 am to 1.30 pm on Sunday.
It is however clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines may remain functional during the aforesaid period, the notification said.
According to it, 11,23,204 candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam in 2,305 centres, and 429 of them are identified as sensitive' ones due to their geographical location and past history of cheating and other malpractices.
The examination is scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

