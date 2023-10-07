PM chairs meeting to review steps for implementation of I-Day announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review preparations for implementing various announcements he had made during his Independence Day speech this year.

An official statement noted that Modi had spoken about ensuring affordable credit to the poor and middle-class for home ownership.

He had also stressed the need to ensure solar power for households.

In the meeting, the prime minister reviewed preparations for implementing the schemes, the statement said.

His Principal Secretary P K Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were among the senior officials who attended the meeting where a presentation was made to highlight the steps being taken.

