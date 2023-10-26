PM hails Cabinet's nod to Jamrani Dam project's inclusion under PMKSY-AIBP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval to the inclusion of the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project of Uttarakhand under the accelerated irrigation benefit programme, saying it is a significant stride towards a prosperous and sustainable Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The government on Wednesday approved the inclusion of the project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP), which will cost Rs 2,584 crore.

The project envisages the construction of a dam near Jamrani village across river Gola, a tributary of river Ram Ganga in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. The dam will feed the existing Gola barrage through its 40.5 km length of canal system and 244 km long canal system completed in 1981.

"This Cabinet decision will ensure access to fertilisers at affordable prices for farmers," Modi said.

In another post, Modi hailed the the Union Cabinet's approval to a memorandum of cooperation between India and Japan on a Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership.

The memorandum of cooperation between the two countries was signed in July.

"This decision by the Cabinet is great news for the sector. It will strengthen the semiconductor supply chain and create job opportunities," Modi said.

