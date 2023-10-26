close
Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Opposition condemns BJP on ED raids, summons

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
ED raids Sequoia Capital to probe Vasan investments

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed an election rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday. This was her second visit to the poll-bound state within a week after last Friday, when Vadra had held a public meeting in Dausa. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 10,000 to woman head of family a year.  

The Enforcement Directorate have raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and party candidate from Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged exam paper leak case. Congress workers protested the ED raids outside the ED office in Rajasthan. Opposition parties, including AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party have condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for misusing ED and other government agencies to allegedly "harass" Opposition party leaders. Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot also received a ED summons in relation to a forex violation case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation in Rajasthan met with the state's chief electoral officer and demanded the removal of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, citing concerns that her extended tenure might lead to favoritism towards the ruling Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls Assembly polls Assembly elections Election news Election campaign Elections in India

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

