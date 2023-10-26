close
PM's presence at Ram Mandir consecration matter of good fortune: UP Dy CM

Calling it a day full of "emotions", PM Modi said on Wednesday that he feels "blessed" and that it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Further targeting opposition parties, Keshav Prasad Maurya added, "Those who call Lord Ram imaginary, whether it is the parties opposing the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi or the Congress, the answer for all of them is January 22, 2024." | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that it is a matter of good fortune.
"It is a matter of good fortune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has agreed to attend the consecration ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla, it will be a proud day as a Ram devotee and soldier of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Today I am proud to say that under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government was formed in the country. All the efforts have been made to build Ram Mandir and after many years, Ram Lalla will reside at his place," Keshav Prasad Maruya said.
Calling it a day full of "emotions", PM Modi said on Wednesday that he feels "blessed" and that it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.
"Today is a day full of emotions. Recently, the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple," PM Modi wrote on X (Formerly Twitter)
Further targeting opposition parties, Keshav Prasad Maurya added, "Those who call Lord Ram imaginary, whether it is the parties opposing the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi or the Congress, the answer for all of them is January 22, 2024."
Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest at the Ram Mandir said, "PM Modi has announced that he will come to Ayodhya and participate in the ceremony on January 22nd. The letter was sent by the Trust to PM Modi and he has accepted the invitation."
"The consecration of the new idol of Ramlala in Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on 22 January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself be present on this occasion. 4,000 saints, Mahatmas of the country and 2,500 eminent personalities of the society will witness this historic occasion," General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai posted on X.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

