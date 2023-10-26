close
Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Kamal Nath, MP election 2023, Congress, madhya pradesh election 2023

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Former Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, whose resignation was accepted recently, on Thursday arrived at the residence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara to hold discussions on a possible ticket to contest elections in the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

Ahead of the meeting with Nath, Bangre told news agency ANI that she was expectating the Congress to wait for her resignation to be accepted before naming the candidates of all seats.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh for three days from October 28 on a visit aimed at toning up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election machinery and ironing out any irritants ahead of the November 17 Assembly polls as the party pulls out all the stops to fend off the challenge from the Congress. 

On the other hand, BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sparked a row after insinuating that party colleague and BJP MP Hema Malini was “made to dance” at a cultural program in Datia.

Mishra was accused of insulting women after he highlighted that he had brought “development at such a level in Datia that not only cultural programs were organised, but even Hema Malini was made to dance.”

 

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

