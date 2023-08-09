Confirmation

PM introduces 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign to pay tribute to soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign to pay tribute to the brave people who sacrificed their life for the country. The 21-day campaign begins on the 9th of August

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a unique campaign called 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' during his 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat. Meri Maati Mera Desh is a 21-day campaign to pay tribute to the brave people who sacrificed their life for the country. 

The 21-day campaign begins on August 9 and will continue till August 30, 2023. 

The campaign of Meri Maati Mera Desh will include various programmes spreading all over the country that aim to remember bravehearts (Veers). Every village panchayat will install the Shilaphalakams (memorial plaques) to commemorate them.

The campaign will complete with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' that begins on March 12, 2021, witnessing the people's participation in large amounts (Jan Bhagidari) as more than 2 lakh programmes are organised all over the country.

The 21-day campaign will feature different programmes, including the establishment of Shilaphalakams, which is specifically dedicated to freedom fighters and security forces. There are many other programmes to commemorate the supreme sacrifice by bravehearts like Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan.

The government has launched a website, https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in, to encourage mass participation (Jan-Bhagidari) where people are asked to upload selfies holding soil or earthen lamps.

According to the press release by the Government of India, by uploading the selfies with soil, they will take the pledge of Panch Pran, which means to
  • Focus to make India a developed country, 
  • Eliminate the mentality of slavery, 
  • Be proud of our rich heritage, 
  • Uphold unity and solidarity, fulfil duties as citizens, and 
  • Respect those who protect the nation
The campaign has a scheduled programme till Independence Day, and thereafter, subsequent events will take place from August 16, 2023, at different levels like block, municipality/corporation and state levels.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2023, on Kartavya Path. The government also launched another portal, https://yuva.gov.in/, to give information about the different activities under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

Independence Day Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

