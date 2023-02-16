JUST IN
PM to inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' in Delhi to showcase tribal culture today

Topics
Narendra Modi | New Delhi

ANI  General News 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it is being organised from 16 to 27 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

"The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav. Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals," the statement said.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 08:53 IST

