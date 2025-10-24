Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi, Amit Shah to address public rallies in poll-bound Bihar today

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address public rallies in poll-bound Bihar today

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14

Modi, Narendra Modi

The PM will address two poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in such programmes in Siwan and Buxar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies separately in various parts of poll-bound Bihar on Friday.

The PM will address two poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in such programmes in Siwan and Buxar.

Before addressing the public rally in Samastipur, the PM will visit Karpurigram, the birthplace of socialist icon and former Bihar CM late Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna last year by the NDA government.

"Four mega public rallies, which will be addressed by the PM and Shah in different parts of the state on Friday, will energise the BJP. The party is fully prepared for the assembly polls," its Bihar unit spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.

 

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been declared chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan' for the assembly polls, will also hit the campaign trail on Friday with three back-to-back rallies, the last of these in the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had on Thursday addressed election meetings in Aurangabad and Vaishali districts, and at least four rallies were held by Nitish Kumar in various parts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prayagraj journalist murder: Main accused arrested after encounter

Prayagraj journalist murder: Main accused arrested after encounter

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Govt begins process to appoint new CJI as Justice BR Gavai nears retirement

Kurnool bus fire

At least 20 dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire near Kurnool

Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, who gave India its most unforgettable ads, passes away at 70

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

We will file chargesheet, says Assam CM on Zubeen Garg's death case

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon