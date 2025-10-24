Piyush Pandey, who gave India its most unforgettable ads, passes away at 70

Veteran advertising professional Piyush Pandey passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. Known as one of India’s most influential figures in the advertising industry, Pandey was credited with creating some of the country’s most iconic campaigns. For over 40 years, the Padma Shri recipient was the face of Ogilvy India, shaping the country’s advertising landscape. Recognisable by his trademark moustache, he had an uncanny understanding of Indian consumers. Pandey revolutionised advertising by moving away from English-heavy campaigns to stories that resonated with everyday life and emotions in India.
From Jaipur to advertising fame
Born in 1955 in Jaipur, Pandey played cricket for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. Brother to filmmaker Prasoon Pandey and singer Ila Arun, Piyush’s journey in advertising began early. While still in school, he got involved in radio ads and, together with his brother Prasoon, lent their voices and sang for products like soaps, incense sticks and locks.
Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, Pandey explored several paths, including cricket, tea tasting and construction work. But advertising proved to be his true calling. At 27, he entered an industry dominated by English and elite sensibilities, and he transformed it completely. Campaigns for Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Fevicol, and Hutch became part of India’s cultural fabric.
Despite his towering influence, Pandey remained humble. He often described himself as part of a team rather than its star. A passionate cricketer, he compared advertising to a team sport. “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone,” he once said. “Then who am I?”
Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the world’s most awarded agencies and nurtured generations of creative talent. In 2018, Pandey and his brother Prasoon became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark at the Cannes Lions Festival, a lifetime achievement honour recognising their role in taking Indian creativity global. Pandey believed advertising should touch hearts, not just minds. He championed work rooted in emotion, authenticity, and truth, cautioning young creatives against blindly following trends or technology. “Somewhere, you need to touch the hearts,” he said. “No audience is going to see your work and say, ‘How did they do it?’ They will say, ‘I love it’.”
A legacy that lives on
Even as the advertising world evolved, Pandey’s influence remained strong. He wrote "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara" in 1988, co-wrote the screenplay for Bhopal Express, and even crafted political slogans like “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar” in 2014.
When he stepped down as Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 to take an advisory role, it marked the end of a remarkable chapter. Pandey once said the best ideas come “from the street, from life, from listening”. In that belief, he left India not just great ads, but a language of its own.