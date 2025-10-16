PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to participate in a series of programmes and inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore. These projects span across key sectors in the state, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas.
PM Modi’s Andhra Pradesh schedule
According to an official release, PM Modi will begin his visit at around 11.15 am with pooja and darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam, Nandyal district. At 12.15 pm, he will visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam.
Modi is expected to be received by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Kurnool Airport around 10 am.
Later in the day, at around 2.30 pm, PM Modi will travel to Kurnool to lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.
Commenting on the visit, PM Modi wrote on X: “I will pray at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam. After that, I will be in Kurnool, where development projects worth over ₹13,400 crore would be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid.”
Naidu took to X to welcome the PM. “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I sincerely welcome you,” he wrote.
Key projects in Andhra Pradesh
- Power: PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Kurnool-III Pooling Station transmission project (₹2,880 crore), increasing capacity by 6,000 MVA and supporting renewable energy transmission.
- Industry: He will inaugurate the Orvakal (Kurnool) and Kopparthy (Kadapa) Industrial Areas (₹4,920 crore), designed with plug-and-play infrastructure. The hubs are expected to attract ₹21,000 crore in investment and create one lakh jobs.
- Roads: The six-lane Greenfield Highway (Sabbavaram–Sheelanagar) and six other road projects (₹2,100 crore total) will improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and enhance safety.
- Railways: PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Kottavalasa–Vizianagaram Fourth Railway Line, a rail flyover at Pendurti–Simhachalam North, and dedicate doubling projects in Kottavalasa–Boddavara and Shimiliguda–Gorapur, easing congestion and promoting trade and tourism.
- Energy: The Srikakulam–Angul gas pipeline (₹1,730 crore) and Chittoor LPG bottling plant (₹200 crore) will ensure reliable energy supply for households and businesses.
- Defence: The Advanced Night Vision Products Factory (Nimmaluru, Krishna, ₹360 crore) will produce electro-optical systems for defence, supporting self-reliance and local employment.