Restrictions lifted in Leh after 22 days of statehood protest violence

Restrictions lifted in Leh after 22 days of statehood protest violence

The district administration had on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons

I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect, District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Authorities on Wednesday lifted the restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh, 22 days after they were imposed following violence during the statehood protests that left four people dead and over 80 others injured.

The district administration had on September 24 promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Leh, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

No incident of violence had been reported since then, officials said.

I do hereby withdraw the restrictions imposed vide this office order dated September 24 with immediate effect, District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, said in an order on Wednesday.

 

He said certain restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, in a report submitted on Wednesday, said that there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order and recommended withdrawal of the restrictions under Section 163 BNSS, the DM said.

Police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on September 26, two days after clashes between security forces and protesters demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured. He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the violence and shifted to Jodhpur jail.

Wangchuk, a leading voice of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading a five-year-long agitation demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the residents of Leh and Kargil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

