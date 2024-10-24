Business Standard
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh in Bengaluru building collapse

The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI Politics
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the incident where an under-construction building collapsed in the Horamavu Agara area of eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A post on X from the Prime Minister's Office, read, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

 

Meanwhile, one more body was recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to six from the site of the incident.

According to the police, five bodies were recovered earlier, and five people sustained injuries in the incident.   

Satish Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Bengaluru, identified the deceased as Harman (26), Tripal (35), Mohd Sahil (19), Sathya Raju (25), and Shankar. The injured individuals were identified as Jagadevi (45), Rasheed (28), Nagaraju (25), Ramesh Kumar (28), and Ayaj. The injured are receiving treatment at Bengaluru North Hospital, while one is at Hosmat Hospital.

An FIR has been registered at Hennur Police Station against three named accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, in connection with the collapse. They face charges under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy, under whose name the building was being constructed, has also been arrested.

The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, has also been taken into custody, according to DCP East D Devaraja.

Regarding the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his sorrow and commitment to preventing such tragedies in the future.

"It is a very sad incident. I am sorry for them... I have instructed that wherever in Bengaluru there is construction going on without any proper license, all those things will be stopped. We are coming out to bring guidelines that everyone including those who have taken the license, should have their building well-certified occupancy certificate, or else action will be taken," Shivakumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Bengaluru Building Collapse

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

