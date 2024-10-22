Business Standard
Home / India News / Physically challenged woman falls into Bengaluru pothole, netizens react

Physically challenged woman falls into Bengaluru pothole, netizens react

A heartbreaking video from Bengaluru has surfaced on social media. The footage captures a disabled woman stuck in a pothole on a flooded road in the city

Bengaluru pothole

Bengaluru pothole. Photo: Reuters

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a disabled woman in Bengaluru slipped into a pothole on a waterlogged street, netizens expressed their anger at the city's "poor infrastructure." Widespread concern and demands for immediate improvements have been raised after the video went viral on social media. 
Numerous users have reposted the video since it was uploaded online, criticising the city's civic organisation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for highlighting the terrible condition of the capital's infrastructure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 
 

Disabled woman falls into B’luru pothole: The post 

Bengaluru came to a complete halt over the weekend due to the incessant rain, which caused roads to flood and resulted in traffic jams in several areas of the city. The woman was seen on camera riding her scooter through a flooded roadway in Varthur, a Bengaluru suburb in the eastern region. She apparently lost her balance, though, and fell into the pothole. Eventually, as she battled to get out of it, a man handed over the crutches to her. 
A part of the X post stated, “It is shocking and heartbreaking to witness the deteriorating conditions the people of Mahadevapura endure, despite contributing over ₹1000 crore in taxes". 
He further added, “The authorities seem more concerned with making hollow promises and projecting a false image of progress, while on the ground, we face real threats to our safety and well-being due to poor governance and lack of accountability. It is high time the administration steps up and takes responsibility for the city's failing infrastructure before more lives are put at risk". 

More From This Section

bajaj finance logo

LIVE: Bajaj Finance's Q2 net profit rises 13% on strong credit demand

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan

Govt extends census commissioner Mritunjay Narayan's tenure till 2026

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Rajasthan to hold agriculture pre-summit on Oct 24 to boost investments

adventue, travel, Switzerland

Winter travel itinerary: Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024

gavel

Fake tribunal busted: This conman passed 'orders' as a judge since 2019

Netizens react to the Disabled woman falls into B’luru pothole

One user wrote, “Bengaluru is happy with Kannada—non-Kannada,” referring to the social media debate about whether or not foreigners from outside Karnataka should learn the local tongue. 
Another said, “On average, Bangalore's roads are the worst among all the major Indian cities I have visited. They are even worse than many rural roads. No one cares about the corrupt city administration in Bangalore.” 
While a third said, “Even an able person can't ride a bike safely in the city anymore. It will be horrible for someone with physical ailments/disability to travel on a bike. The sad part is they do not have public transportation that is disabled-friendly for commuting. We are going from bad to worse". 

About the Bangalore weather

The Met department stated, "Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts". 
“Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” the weather office in an X (twitter).

Also Read

Zepto

Bengaluru woman slams Zepto for push notification calling her 'Cutie'

Bengaluru airport

Sarla Aviation, Bengaluru Airport tie up to launch electric flying taxis

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Bengaluru rains: Schools shut due to heavy rains, IMD issues 'orange' alert

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Our govt will manage Bengaluru rain situation, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach

Cybersecurity jobs jump 14% over past year; Bengaluru tops list: Report

Topics : Bengaluru road accident Disabled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon