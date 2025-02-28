Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi asks youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' on National Science Day

PM Modi asks youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' on National Science Day

Feb. 24, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the release of the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and launch of various development projects, in Bhagalpur, Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of National Science Day and urged the young innovators to harness science to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Greetings on National Science Day to those passionate about science, particularly our young innovators. Let's keep popularising science and innovation and leveraging science to build a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister also referenced his recent "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast, where he had urged people to observe National Science Day by spending "One Day as a Scientist."

"During this month's Mann Ki Baat, I had talked about 'One Day as a Scientist'...where the youth take part in some or the other scientific activity," he added.

 

Earlier, on February 23, in his 119th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said he would foster curiosity among children and youth about science.

"In the coming days, we will be celebrating National Science Day. The interest and passion of our children and youth in science matters a lot. I have an idea for this, which you can call 'One Day as a Scientist'. That is, you should try to spend one day as a scientist. You can choose any day as per your convenience and choice. On that day, you must visit a research lab, planetarium or Space Centre. This will enhance your curiosity about Science," PM Modi said.

In 1986, the Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day to commemorate the announcement of the discovery of the "Raman Effect."

It refers to the inelastic scattering of light by matter, resulting in a shift in the frequency of the scattered light. In simpler words, it is a change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules.

The Raman effect forms the basis for Raman spectroscopy, which is used by chemists and physicists to gain information about materials. Spectroscopy is the study of the interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation.

National Science Day is observed to promote the significance of science in everyday life and highlight the various activities, endeavours, and accomplishments in the scientific field for the betterment of humanity.

The celebration aims to address issues, introduce innovative technologies, and foster development in science. It provides a platform for scientific-minded individuals in India, encouraging and popularizing science and technology among the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

