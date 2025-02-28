Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' following light rainfall

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' following light rainfall

The better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to improved weather conditions, with strong winds and light rainfall helping to clear the pollutants

Delhi continues to experience warm conditions, with the IMD predicting light rainfall throughout the day (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' on Friday on the back of light rain and strong winds. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 121 at 8 am on February 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR after being in the 'poor' category the previous day. On February 27 at 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 215. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 167, while Noida and Greater Noida reported AQIs of 105 and 149, respectively.

Reasons behind improved AQI

The better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to improved weather conditions, with strong winds and light rainfall helping to clear the pollutants. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming week, aided by favourable conditions.
 

Revocation of GRAP Stage-II restrictions

Earlier, pollution levels improved, leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee to revoke Stage-II restrictions across NCR on February 24. The decision was made considering favorable weather conditions and improved mixing height, allowing inter-state buses from NCR states to re-enter Delhi.

AQI categories

The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).

Weather forecast for Delhi

Delhi continues to experience warm conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rainfall throughout the day. IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 18.14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.07 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will remain at 37 per cent and wind speeds may reach 37 kmph.
 

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Rainfall Delhi weather

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

