Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US agree on interim trade deal framework ahead of full deal talks

India, US agree on interim trade deal framework ahead of full deal talks

The interim framework outlines tariff cuts, market access and technology cooperation while protecting sensitive Indian sectors, paving the way for a broader India US trade agreement

India US Trade

The framework lays out mutual tariff concessions, preferential market access, and regulatory cooperation, while setting guardrails to protect domestic industries and national security interests on both sides

BS Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States have agreed on the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step towards a full-fledged US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework, announced jointly, builds on trade negotiations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February 2025. 
The interim pact is intended as a bridge agreement, unlocking early market access gains while negotiations continue on a broader, legally binding BTA covering goods, services, supply chains and digital trade.
  Under the interim framework, Indian exports will, for now, continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent. However, the United States has agreed to scrap these duties across a broad range of products once the agreement is fully concluded. In a separate move, Washington has already rolled back the additional 25 per cent tariffs earlier imposed on Indian goods over concerns related to India’s purchases of Russian oil, providing relief to exporters. 
 

What the interim trade framework does

The framework outlines tariff cuts, easier market access and closer regulatory cooperation. It also includes safeguards to protect domestic industries and national security interests in both countries.
 
For India, the deal aims to improve access to the US market for key export sectors. It aims to resolve long-standing trade issues and provide greater clarity ahead of broader BTA negotiations.

Also Read

India US trade deal

US lifts extra 25% tariffs on Indian goods linked to Russian oil buys

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

Best of BS Opinion: America's about-turn poses a global dilemma

Rupee

Rupee sees best week in more than 3 years on back of India-US trade deal

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Dear Narendrabhai, can you again restore strategic stability to our east?

US Dollar

As the US closes its doors, world economies must prepare for a new futurepremium

Tariff commitments: What India is offering

Under the deal’s framework, India will either scrap or cut tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural and food items. These include animal feed such as dried distillers’ grains and red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, and wine and spirits.
 
The move reflects India’s willingness to open up selected parts of its agriculture and processed food markets, even as politically sensitive staple items remain outside the scope of the interim agreement.

What India gets in return

The United States has agreed to lift reciprocal tariffs on a broad set of Indian exports once the interim agreement has concluded. The products covered include generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, as well as aircraft and aircraft components.
 
Until then, Indian goods will continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent, with these duties set to be withdrawn for specified products once the agreed implementation conditions are fulfilled.
 
Separately, Washington will also roll back national security–related tariffs on Indian aircraft and aircraft parts that were imposed under earlier steel, aluminium and copper trade measures.

Protection for Indian industry: What is excluded or safeguarded

Even as it expands market access, the framework builds in clear safeguards to protect Indian interests. There is no blanket opening of sensitive agricultural commodities, while tariff relief for Indian pharmaceuticals remains subject to US national security reviews, ruling out automatic concessions.
 
Automotive exports are covered under a preferential tariff-rate quota rather than full tariff elimination, and India retains the flexibility to revisit its commitments if US tariff policies change, preserving its negotiating leverage.
 
The agreement also provides that rules of origin will largely confine benefits to Indian and US producers, reducing the scope for third-country routing.

Non-tariff barriers: India commits to phased reforms

India has also agreed to address several long-standing concerns raised by the United States, including pricing and regulatory issues in medical devices, import licensing requirements for information and communication technology products, and standards and conformity assessments in select sectors.
 
These commitments, however, are time-bound and consultative in nature. India has set aside a six-month window after the agreement comes into force to review and assess the acceptance of US or international standards.

Strategic and digital trade alignment

Beyond tariffs, the framework focuses on economic security and supply chain resilience. This includes cooperation on investment screening, export controls and addressing non-market practices of third countries.
 
India and the US have also agreed to work towards ambitious digital trade rules under the BTA. These efforts will address discriminatory or burdensome digital trade practices.

Big-ticket purchases and technology cooperation

India has indicated its intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over five years. These include energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, technology products, as well as coking coal and precious metals.
 
The two sides also plan to expand trade in advanced technology products, including GPUs used in data centres. This will be accompanied by deeper technology cooperation.

What happens next

Both countries will move quickly to implement the framework and work towards finalising the Interim Agreement. Parallel talks will continue on the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement, with India formally seeking deeper cuts in US tariffs on its exports.
 
The interim pact is expected to deliver early gains, reduce trade uncertainty, and lay the political and economic foundation for a more comprehensive US–India trade deal.
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Guv Malhotra signals lower rates for longer, trade deal growth boost

kerala water metro

₹9,200 cr scheme for development of water metro systems in the pipelinepremium

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

India's imports from China dip in multiple sectors in 2024-25: MoS Prasada

Indian imports of Russian crude oil fell by only 3.5 per cent in 2025 at 1.73 million bpd from 2024, Kpler data showed

Despite Donald Trump's punitive tariff, India keeps importing Russian oilpremium

Russian oil

Russian oil tankers position close to India amid lack of clarity on US FTA

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump India US Trade Deal US India relations Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance