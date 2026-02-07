The interim pact is intended as a bridge agreement, unlocking early market access gains while negotiations continue on a broader, legally binding BTA covering goods, services, supply chains and digital trade. Under the interim framework, Indian exports will, for now, continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent. However, the United States has agreed to scrap these duties across a broad range of products once the agreement is fully concluded. In a separate move, Washington has already rolled back the additional 25 per cent tariffs earlier imposed on Indian goods over concerns related to India’s purchases of Russian oil, providing relief to exporters. ALSO READ: India, US agree on interim trade deal framework ahead of full deal talks India and the United States have agreed on the framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, marking a significant step towards a full-fledged US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework, announced jointly, builds on trade negotiations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February 2025.Under the interim framework, Indian exports will, for now, continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent. However, the United States has agreed to scrap these duties across a broad range of products once the agreement is fully concluded. In a separate move, Washington has already rolled back the additional 25 per cent tariffs earlier imposed on Indian goods over concerns related to India’s purchases of Russian oil, providing relief to exporters.

What the interim trade framework does

Tariff commitments: What India is offering Under the deal’s framework, India will either scrap or cut tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of agricultural and food items. These include animal feed such as dried distillers’ grains and red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, and wine and spirits.

The move reflects India’s willingness to open up selected parts of its agriculture and processed food markets, even as politically sensitive staple items remain outside the scope of the interim agreement.

What India gets in return

The United States has agreed to lift reciprocal tariffs on a broad set of Indian exports once the interim agreement has concluded. The products covered include generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, as well as aircraft and aircraft components. Until then, Indian goods will continue to attract a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent, with these duties set to be withdrawn for specified products once the agreed implementation conditions are fulfilled.

Separately, Washington will also roll back national security–related tariffs on Indian aircraft and aircraft parts that were imposed under earlier steel, aluminium and copper trade measures.

Protection for Indian industry: What is excluded or safeguarded

Even as it expands market access, the framework builds in clear safeguards to protect Indian interests. There is no blanket opening of sensitive agricultural commodities, while tariff relief for Indian pharmaceuticals remains subject to US national security reviews, ruling out automatic concessions. Automotive exports are covered under a preferential tariff-rate quota rather than full tariff elimination, and India retains the flexibility to revisit its commitments if US tariff policies change, preserving its negotiating leverage.

The agreement also provides that rules of origin will largely confine benefits to Indian and US producers, reducing the scope for third-country routing.

Non-tariff barriers: India commits to phased reforms

India has also agreed to address several long-standing concerns raised by the United States, including pricing and regulatory issues in medical devices, import licensing requirements for information and communication technology products, and standards and conformity assessments in select sectors. These commitments, however, are time-bound and consultative in nature. India has set aside a six-month window after the agreement comes into force to review and assess the acceptance of US or international standards.

Strategic and digital trade alignment

Beyond tariffs, the framework focuses on economic security and supply chain resilience. This includes cooperation on investment screening, export controls and addressing non-market practices of third countries. India and the US have also agreed to work towards ambitious digital trade rules under the BTA. These efforts will address discriminatory or burdensome digital trade practices.

Big-ticket purchases and technology cooperation

India has indicated its intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over five years. These include energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, technology products, as well as coking coal and precious metals. The two sides also plan to expand trade in advanced technology products, including GPUs used in data centres. This will be accompanied by deeper technology cooperation.

What happens next