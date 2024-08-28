PM Modi chairs PRAGATI meet, reviews projects worth more than Rs 76,500 cr

During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed AMRUT 2.0 and public grievances related to Jal Jeevan Mission. | File photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a PRAGATI meeting to review the progress of seven key projects, spread across 11 states and Union Territories, having a cumulative worth of around Rs 76,500 crore, his office said. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the fact that every official in the government, at Central or State level, must be sensitized about the fact that delay in projects not only leads to cost escalation but also deprives the public of the intended benefits of the project, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi earlier today chaired the meeting of the 44th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments. This was the first meeting in the third term.

Seven significant projects, including two projects relating to road connectivity, two rail projects and one project each of the Coal, Power and Water Resources sectors, were reviewed in the meeting, the statement said.

The cost of these projects totalled more than Rs 76,500 crore and relate to 11 states and UTs -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi said that the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign can help safeguard the environment while undertaking project development.

During the interaction, the prime minister also reviewed AMRUT 2.0 and public grievances related to Jal Jeevan Mission.

These projects together inter-alia address water issues in the urban and rural areas. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that water is a basic human need and quality disposal of grievances at the district level as well as state level must be ensured by the state governments, according to the statement.

Adequate Operation and Maintenance mechanism of Jal Jeevan projects is critical for its success and the prime minister suggested involvement of women self help groups where possible and skilling of youth in Operation and Maintenance works, the statement said.

The prime minister reiterated conduct of the Water Resource Survey at the district level and emphasised source sustainability, it said.

Prime Minister Modi also advised the chief secretaries to personally monitor the works under AMRUT 2.0 and that states should make plans keeping in mind the growth potential and future needs of cities.

He said that while making drinking water plans for cities, peri-urban areas should also be kept in mind because with time these areas also get incorporated into the city limits.

Reforms in urban governance, comprehensive urban planning, urban transport planning, and municipal finance are critical needs of the hour, given the rapid urbanization in the country, he said.

He added that one needs to take benefit of initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to meet the growing energy needs of the cities.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled that many of these aspects of urbanization and drinking water had been discussed in the Chief Secretaries Conference and the commitments given must be reviewed by the chief secretaries themselves.

The prime minister asked the chief secretaries and the secretaries of the government of India to continue working on the Mission Amrit Sarovar programme.

He said that water catchment area of Amrit Sarovars should be kept clean and desilting of these water bodies should be taken up as per requirement with the involvement of Village Committee.

Up to the 44th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 355 projects having a total cost of Rs 18.12 lakh crore have been reviewed, the statement said.