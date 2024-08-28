Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Road accidents claim more lives than wars, militancy, Naxalism: Gadkari

Road accidents claim more lives than wars, militancy, Naxalism: Gadkari

According to Gadkari, India accounts for 500,000 accidents and 150,000 deaths annually, while 300,000 people are injured

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses during the 6th edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Conclave 2024, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More people have lost their lives in India in road accidents than wars, militancy and Naxalism, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
Addressing the sixth Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Conclave 2024, Gadkari further said the number of blackspots is increasing because of bad detailed project reports (DPRs) of road projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"More people have lost lives in road crashes than wars, militancy and Naxalism," he said.
According to Gadkari, India accounts for 500,000 accidents and 150,000 deaths annually, while 300,000 people are injured.
"This caused a 3 per cent loss to the country's GDP. Like a sacrificial lamb, a driver is blamed for every accident. Let me tell you, and I observe minutely -- often, the road engineering is at fault," he said.
The minister emphasised on the need to conduct safety audit of all highways.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railways, defence should be above politics, says Union Minister Vaishnaw

Social media apps

UP's new social media policy: Life imprisonment for anti-national posts

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

LIVE news: Govt appoints new heads for Central Armed Police Forces

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

50 Indians who have made a mark internationally in business and the arts since 1975

BS@50: Top 50 Indians who have excelled globally in business and arts

He also noted that to reduce number of accidents, "we need to follow lane discipline".
Gadkari added that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is readying codes for ambulance and its drivers, to train them in using sophisticated machinery like cutters to rescue road accident victims quickly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari assures expedited construction of Telangana-AP iconic bridge

Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari

UP govt assures Centre of timely resolution of issues in NH projects

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Logistics cost will be below 9% of GDP by April next year, says Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt to allow 35% bio-bitumen mixing, saving Rs 10,000 cr in forex outflows

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Projects worth Rs 3 trn to be awarded by road ministry in 3 months: Gadkari

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Road safety programme Road safety Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon