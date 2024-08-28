Road accidents claim more lives than wars, militancy, Naxalism: Gadkari

More people have lost their lives in India in road accidents than wars, militancy and Naxalism, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the sixth Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Conclave 2024, Gadkari further said the number of blackspots is increasing because of bad detailed project reports (DPRs) of road projects.

"More people have lost lives in road crashes than wars, militancy and Naxalism," he said.

According to Gadkari, India accounts for 500,000 accidents and 150,000 deaths annually, while 300,000 people are injured.

"This caused a 3 per cent loss to the country's GDP. Like a sacrificial lamb, a driver is blamed for every accident. Let me tell you, and I observe minutely -- often, the road engineering is at fault," he said.