PM Modi flags 'anti-India activities' in joint presser with New Zealand PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised serious concerns over "anti-India activities" taking place in New Zealand, as he addressed the media alongside visiting Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The two leaders held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, focusing on deepening bilateral ties, boosting security cooperation, and tackling pressing issues like terrorism and illegal migration.
Welcoming the New Zealand leader, PM Modi said, "I welcome PM Luxon and his cabinet to India... PM Luxon is connected to India. We saw how he celebrated Holi recently... We are happy that a young leader like him is our chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue 2025."
A key outcome of their meeting was a decision to formulate a joint agreement to curb illegal migration. "Work will be done by India and New Zealand to formulate an agreement to deal with the issue of illegal migration," PM Modi announced during the joint press conference.
The leaders also reaffirmed a shared commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms. Referring to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, PM Modi underlined the need for global unity and strict action against those who spread terror.
"We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also welcomed New Zealand’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, highlighting both nations’ shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region. "We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand on joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative," he added.
Luxon, who arrived in India on March 16 for a five-day official visit, is the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, where he will deliver the keynote address. He is also set to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Expressing gratitude for India’s hospitality, Luxon praised the Indian government for its warm welcome. "The Indian government has been incredibly generous and very welcoming," he said. He also spoke about the vibrant Indian community in New Zealand and the significant role "Indian-Kiwis" play across various sectors.
Highlighting the importance of the visit, Luxon noted that he brought the largest-ever delegation to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip. "I've brought along a senior delegation of community and business leaders here to India—the largest ever group to accompany a New Zealand PM on a foreign trip. Was great to catch up with them after our arrival and before we kick off our events in Delhi and Mumbai," Luxon wrote on X.
Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with PM Luxon and praised his commitment to enhancing the longstanding relationship between India and New Zealand.
India and New Zealand have enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1952. Both countries are members of the Commonwealth, follow similar legal systems, and share common goals of inclusive economic growth and democratic governance.
(With inputs from ANI)