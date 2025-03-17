Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security

PM Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon

PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House. Image: X@chrisluxonmp

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday.

"PM Narendra Modi warmly welcomed PM Christopher Luxon of New Zealand at Hyderabad House today. Extensive discussions on - bilateral relationship lie ahead," MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Luxon had arrived in the city on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India. Earlier this morning the New Zealand PM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The meeting comes amid a growing push to enhance bilateral ties, with both leaders set to discuss economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security. The visit has already seen the announcement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

 

During his visit, Luxon emphasised New Zealand's commitment to deepening ties with India, calling the Indian government "incredibly generous and very welcoming." He highlighted that he has brought the largest-ever delegation of business and community leaders to accompany a New Zealand Prime Minister on a foreign trip, underscoring the importance of strengthening economic and cultural ties. Speaking to reporters, Luxon stressed the immense potential in India-New Zealand relations and how trade expansion would benefit the New Zealand economy.

Also Read

FTA

India, New Zealand resume FTA talks after a nearly decade-long pause

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

NZ PM Luxon seeks stronger trade, security ties with India on visit

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

New Zealand PM Luxon to make an official visit to India from March 16-20

Fraud, Scam

New Zealand visa fraud: How a Gujarat agent duped 7, swindled Rs 71 lakh

Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand visitor numbers up 12% in 2024, India, China in top five

Luxon also acknowledged the significant role of the Indian community in New Zealand, noting that Indian-Kiwis are the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments. He praised their contributions across various sectors, reinforcing the deep people-to-people connections between the two nations. Luxon met with community and business leaders who travelled with him and was also seen with cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor, further highlighting the strong cultural links between the two countries.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who appreciated his commitment to strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

Luxon is set to be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Luxon is expected to witness the exchange of MoUs at Hyderabad House before heading to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu. With diplomatic relations dating back to 1952, India and New Zealand continue to build on their shared Commonwealth ties, democratic values, and commitment to economic growth and regional stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

AMCA

India fast-tracks 5th gen AMCA fighter jet amid rising security concerns

Rajnath Singh, Tulsi Gabbard

Rajnath Singh, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard hold talks in Delhi

Ajit Doval, Ajit, National Security Advisor

Ajit Doval, Tulsi Gabbard discuss US-India security, intelligence sharing

Raisina dialogue

PM Modi to begin Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM to be chief guest

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

China's rise complicates India's role as the lead for Global South: COAS

Topics : Narendra Modi New Zealand bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon