PM Modi congratulates Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japan's new prime minister

Takaichi, the first woman prime minister of Japan, succeeds Shigeru Ishiba

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her election as Japan's prime minister and said he looked forward to working closely to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Takaichi, the first woman prime minister of Japan, succeeds Shigeru Ishiba.

"Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan," Modi said in a post on X.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India'?Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

