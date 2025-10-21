Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

Seven rescued from Delhi building after blaze caused by Diwali firecrackers

The fire started in domestic articles due to firecrackers and seven people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

A call regarding the fire on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, an official said on Tuesday.

A call regarding the fire on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday. The fire started in domestic articles due to firecrackers and seven people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

"Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm," the official said.

Shekhar, an eyewitness, told PTI, "A fire broke out in the building at night when firecrackers were being burst. We were on the terrace at the time. My brother's flat is here. Thankfully, everyone was rescued safely."  He said that the first two floors were the most affected.

 

Maya, a relative of one of the building residents, told PTI, "My brother-in-law owns a flat in this building. The fire broke out suddenly and we still don't know exactly how it started. By the time we arrived, the flames had spread."  "There are 12 flats in the building. Everyone was rescued safely but many flats were badly damaged," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Delhi fire Delhi-NCR Diwali

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

