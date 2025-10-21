Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat announces ₹947 crore relief package for farmers hit by heavy rains

The assistance will be paid to affected farmers from 800 villages in 18 talukas of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, a government release said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

The Gujarat government has announced Rs 947 crore relief package for farmers in five districts for crop damage due to heavy rains in August and September.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who held meetings even on Diwali to ensure the special package is finalised for farmers.

Assistance of Rs 563 crore will be provided as per provisions of SDRF, while Rs 384 crore has been added from the state budget, totalling Rs 947 crore, he said.

The assistance will be paid to affected farmers from 800 villages in 18 talukas of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan and Vav-Tharad districts, a government release said.

 

"Financial assistance will be given as per norms fixed by the state government for crop damage assistance, which are different for irrigated and non-irrigated land per hectares. The financial assistance norms are also different for normal and horticultural crops," it added.

Vaghani said due to special geographical conditions in low-lying areas of Vav-Tharad and Patan districts, heavy rains cause frequent flooding of cultivable land for a long time.

The state government has decided to implement special flood mitigation measures for a permanent solution to this problem, he said.

"For the first time, a provision of Rs 2,500 crore will be made separately to solve the problems of the affected farmers of this area. If more is needed, a provision of Rs 5,000 crore or more will also be made," Vaghani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Gujarat government Floods in India farmers in India

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

