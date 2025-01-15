Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi emplanes for Mumbai, will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants

PM Modi emplanes for Mumbai, will dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security

Modi, Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning departed for his one-day visit to Mumbai where he would dedicate three frontline naval combatants to the nation and inaugurate an ISKCON project.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 10.30 am, PM Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

At around 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

 

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Eknath Shinde

PM Modi to meet Mahayuti MLAs in Mumbai today, says Eknath Shinde

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets King Felipe VI of Spain, reaffirms bilateral partnership

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Vision Document 2047: IMD aims for zero-error forecast up to 3 days

Modi, Narendra Modi

Naval combatants to strengthen India's defence leadership: PM Modi

Congress, Congress flag

News updates: Congress releases the third list of 16 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In line with his commitment to boost India's cultural heritage, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi shrouded in thick fog amid cold spell, rain to intensify the chill

Fog, Winter, Dehradun Fog, Uttarakhand Winter, Uttarakhand Fog

Delhi's air quality dips to 'very poor'; proposed rain may improve AQI

Amitav Ghosh (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Amitav Ghosh slams Silicon Valley's 'extermination' view amid global crises

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Depraved minds try to disturb social harmony: Goyal on school bomb threats

Army Day

Army Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to show gratitude to brave soldiers

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Navy Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon