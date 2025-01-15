Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to show gratitude to brave soldiers

Army Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, messages to show gratitude to brave soldiers

Indian Army Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. It pays tribute to the Indian Army's valor and commitment. Send out messages and wishes for Indian Army Day 2025 to celebrate the occasion

Army Day

Army Day. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 each year to remember the day in 1949 when General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, handed over the reins of command of the first Indian Army to Lieutenant General Kodandera M. Cariappa (later Field Marshal).   
 
The day honors the achievements of our country's warriors, who have exemplified the highest standards of selfless devotion, fraternity, and, most importantly, patriotism. We are pleased to state that the Indian Army is one of the best militaries in the world, vying with superpowers like China, Russia, and the United States. So, here is the list of wishes, quotes, and messages on Indian Army Day 2025. 
 

Army Day 2025: Quotes

    • "Some goals are so worthy, it's glorious even to fail." - Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey
 
    • "There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
 
    • "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gurkha." - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Also Read

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

No troop cuts at LAC this winter, summer review likely, says Army chief

Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain denied interim bail, gets custody parole for poll formalities

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti

5 million Indians hold US visas as issuance rises over 60%; wait-time drops

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

SEC sues Elon Musk for failure to disclose growing Twitter stake on time

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

S Korean officials enter presidential compound to detain impeached Yoon

 
    • "We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war" -General JJ Singh
 
    • "I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round." - Major Somnath Sharma. 

Happy Indian Army Day 2025: Wishes and Messages

    • Much thanks to You for Serving Our Country and Protecting Our Freedoms!
 
    • Without saints, we tend to be nothing… . while not in the army, we tend to be nothing… .. wish you a cheerful Indian Army Day and salute to our army.
 
    • Let our country link up to look at Army Day to respect or overcome troopers who aim for our pride, our grins… . Cheerful Indian Army Day.
 
    • Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour our brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Army Day 2021!
 
    • Indian Army Day faithfully helps us to recollect all our legends who stay steadfast to protect us. Happy Army Day 2021!
 
    • Warriors are not conceived, They are made in the Indian army. Upbeat Indian Army Day.
 
    • Saluting all the Army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!
 
    • Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!
 
    • I am proud to be an Indian, Salute Our Soldiers on Army Day.
 
    • Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumDharavi Redevelopment Project

Dharavi redevelopment project to transform realty in nearby areas too

Premiumturbine

Seizing 'winds of opportunity', Railways explores turbines along tracks

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

DPDP rules need to be principle-based rather than prescriptive: Vaishnaw

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Vision Document 2047: IMD aims for zero-error forecast up to 3 days

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

Bihar minister alleges extortion threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Topics : Army Day Army Indian military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon