Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets King Felipe VI of Spain, reaffirms bilateral partnership

Jaishankar meets King Felipe VI of Spain, reaffirms bilateral partnership

A day earlier, Jaishankar met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, reaffirming the strong partnership between India and Spain

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India and Spain have maintained cordial relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1956. | File Photo

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met King Felipe VI of Spain in Madrid. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed the wishes of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honored to call on His Majesty King Felipe VI today in Madrid. Conveyed the warm wishes of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance for the further advancement of India-Spain ties."

A day earlier, Jaishankar met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in Madrid, reaffirming the strong partnership between India and Spain.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Called on President Pedro Sanchez of Spain today in Madrid. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Recalled his successful visit to India which reaffirmed our long-standing partnership. Briefed him on my discussions in Madrid and apprised him of progress on our bilateral agenda." 

 

 

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Spain, reflecting on the significant exchanges between the two nations. This interaction follows Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's previous visit to India, which highlighted the deep-rooted relationship shared by the countries.

India and Spain have maintained cordial relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1956. Notable milestones include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Spain in May 2017 and regular engagements between leaders on the sidelines of global summits, including the G20 in 2018 and 2021. In February 2023, a phone call between the prime ministers reiterated confidence in the growing relationship between the two nations.

Additionally, Jaishankar has consistently engaged with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares during events like the UNGA sessions in 2022 and 2024.

Bilateral ties have expanded beyond politics to include cultural and educational collaborations. In 2023, the University of Valladolid signed two MoUs with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to establish chairs in Hindi Language and Indian Studies. Further strengthening academic relations, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) signed an MoU in July 2024 to foster higher education partnerships.

The Indian diaspora in Spain, approximately 75,000, primarily resides in Catalonia, Valencia, Madrid, and the Canary Islands. In response to growing consular service demands, the Consulate General of India was inaugurated in Barcelona on August 13, 2024, marking another step in enhancing India-Spain relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Committed to ensuring spiritually-fulfilling Hajj for Indian pilgrims: Min

India Singapore, India-Singapore

Singapore President T Shanmugaratnam arrives on 5-day India visit

Modi, Narendra Modi

Naval combatants to strengthen India's defence leadership: PM Modi

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

Sri Lanka's India-backed unique ID card project likely to begin by Jan end

Indian Army

From epics to modern wars: Indian Army to showcase evolution of warfare

Topics : Narendra Modi S Jaishankar Spain India Foreign Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon