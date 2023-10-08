PM Modi extends greetings to air warriors on IAF's 91st foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Indian Air Force personnel and their families on Air Force Day which is being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe," PM Modi wrote on X.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived on Sunday morning at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj to participate in the Air Force Day celebrations.

Indian Air Force started the 91st-anniversary celebration with a ceremonial parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj Today morning. This will be followed by an Air Display over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance Depot Fort in Prayagraj.

Union Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended greetings to all Indian Air Force personnel on 91st Air Force Foundation Day.

Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the #91stAnniversary of this amazing force. We are proud of our Airwarriors who play a significant role in keeping India safe. The IAF today is a lethal and formidable force, projecting its air power beyond boundaries. Greetings to the Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay.""With its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace. On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the sacrifices made by them to protect the sovereignty of the nation," posted Rajnath Singh on X.

Taking X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force and their families on 'Indian Air Force Day'! We all are proud of the golden history of bravery, courage and valour that the brave sons of Mother India have created. Jai Hind!"

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces, which was established on 8 October 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers. The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.