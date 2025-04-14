Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lays stone for new airport terminal

PM Modi flags off Hisar-Ayodhya flight, lays stone for new airport terminal

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Agrasen Airport's new terminal building to be built at an estimated cost of over ₹410 crore

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi is in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hisar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday flagged off a commercial flight from here to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Agrasen Airport's new terminal building to be built at an estimated cost of over ₹410 crore.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. The project is targeted to be completed in two years.

About Modi flagging off the inaugural flight from here to Ayodhya, a statement had earlier said that scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week, and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

 

Modi is in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and framing the Constitution.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers were among those present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi held in Belgium: Timeline of events leading to his arrest

Salman Khan

Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium: What was his role in the PNB scam?

Mehul Choksi

Definitely a very big achievement: MoS Finance on Mehul Choksi's arrest

Bank Holidays

Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Haryana Nayab Singh Saini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon