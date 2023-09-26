PM Modi gave mantra for Indo-Pacific, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a mantra for Indo-Pacific which was based on mutual respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace and prosperity.

The Defence Minister also termed the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration by all member countries a "grand success".

Highlighting the complex security challenges facing the Indio-Pacific region, Rajnath Singh said, "The Indo-Pacific has developed into a pivotal geopolitical region....The region faces complex security challenges such as boundary disputes and piracy," Defence Minister said.

The remarks were made at the two-day 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference in New Delhi jointly hoisted by the the armies of India and the United States.

In his address, Rajnath Singh highlighted that climate change-related concerns of small nations in the Indo-Pacific region should get due importance.

"The adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration by all member countries was a grand success. Our PM (Narendra Modi) gave a mantra for Indo-Pacific which is based on mutual respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, prosperity".

"...The importance of the Indo-Pacific region is not just limited to maritime trade or lines of communication but it also has broader political, security and diplomatic dimensions...", Defence Minister added.

The gathering is notably the largest conference for land forces (army, marines, etc.) in the region.

The objective of these meetings is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship.

This year's conference's theme is "Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Army Chief General Maoj Pande spoke about the agenda for the two day conference in his inaugural address.

"The theme of this year's event, 'Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in Indo-Pacific Region' resonates deeply with the idea of a secure, stable, free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, which provides opportunities for growth for all Nations" General Pande said.

"Geo-political relevance and geo-economic weight of the Indo-Pacific nations is evident from the fact that, it accounts for 65% of the world's population, 63% of the world's GDP, 46% of the world's merchandise market, and 50% of the world's maritime trade. Hence, the impact of geographic and economic indispensability of the region to the world, naturally accords it the role of the pivotal theatre, in the contemporary geo-strategic canvas" General Pande added.

Participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017.IPACC is now held every two years and is co-hosted by the United States Army and the hosting country. IPAMS is the longest-running land forces conference held every year.