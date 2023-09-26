close
Sensex (%)
Nifty (0.12%)
19697.55 + 23.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5794.15 + 36.20
Nifty Midcap (0.12%)
40455.30 + 49.60
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44726.45 -39.65
Heatmap

Manipur: Govt asks people to exercise restraint as bodies' photos go viral

Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral of photos of the students, a senior officer said

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hours after photos of the bodies of two students, who had been missing since July, have gone viral on social media, the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow the authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of the duo.
In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Two students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).
"The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators," the statement said.
Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral of photos of the students, a senior officer said.
The government assured people that "swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi", the statement said.

Also Read

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Chandrababu Naidu jailed on false corruption charges: Nara Bhuvaneswari

Indian constitution protects its linguistic minorities: Activists at UNHRC

4 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists in J'khand

64% of country's CCTV cameras are in Telangana, says Mahmood Ali

Mumbai police submit chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

The government is committed to ensuring justice and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrator found responsible for the heinous crime, it said.
The administration urged people to "exercise restraint and to let the authorities handle the investigation".
Two photos of the missing students surfaced on social media on Monday night.
One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men in the frame and the other one was of two bodies.
The two students went missing on July 6.
The police had previously said that the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off.
The last location of their handsets was traced at Lamdan near the winter flower tourist spot in the Churachandpur district, they had said earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Students Biren Singh protests

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon