PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela today

The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela on Tuesday through video conferencing. He will also address these appointees on the occasion.
PM Modi will distribute these appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, a release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 46 locations across the country.
The recruitment is taking place across central government departments as well as state governments and UTs.
The new recruits will be joining the government in various Ministries/Departments including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.
The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 680 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the 'Rozgar Mela', marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.
PM Modi will also address the G20 University Connect Finale programme at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on September 26.
PM Modi will address the G20 University Connect Finale programme at 4 pm.
The G20 Jan Bhagidari movement saw a record participation of more than five crore youth from different schools, higher education institutions and skill development institutes from across the country, the Prime Minister's Office stated.
Several programmes were held across the country under the G-20 University Connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions.
Further. what initially began as a programme for universities quickly grew to include schools and colleges, reaching an even wider audience.
The G20 University Connect Finale will be attended at the event venue by about 3000 students, faculty members, and Vice Chancellors of the participating Universities. In addition, students from across the country will also be joining the event Live.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

