India's vision emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes: Army chief

India's outlook for Indo-Pacific emphasises respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday, amid growing global concerns over China's aggressive military muscle-flexing in the region.

In an address at a conclave of army chiefs of Indo-Pacific nations, Gen Pande also said that India's commitment towards positively engaging all stakeholders in the region has been unwavering and enduring.

India's vision for Indo-Pacific emphasises peaceful resolution of disputes, avoidance of use of force, and adherence to international laws, he said.

"While efforts by countries are converging towards a free Indo-Pacific, yet we are witnessing manifestations of interstate contestations and competitions," the Army chief added.

The Army chief further noted that "challenges we face transcend across borders and our response to them must factor in this".

Emphasising the importance of the Indo-Pacific, Gen Pande said the region is not merely a collection of nations but it is a web of interdependencies.

"We are aiming to build trust and strengthen cooperation," he said.