Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

Madhya Pradesh govt to give domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450 in Sawan month

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme