Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.10%)
65691.42 + 63.28
Nifty (0.13%)
19554.50 + 25.70
Nifty Midcap (0.93%)
40202.70 + 372.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5821.20 + 27.40
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44495.60 -82.70
Heatmap

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said calling 'mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan the 'Dhoni' of politics would not be an exaggeration

Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

Madhya Pradesh govt to give domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450 in Sawan month

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

Topics : Rajnath Singh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh govt Madhya Pradesh Election news Elections in India State assembly polls Legislative Assembly polls Shivraj Singh govt Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Shingh Chauhan

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon