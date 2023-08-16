Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Huge challenge upon us, need year to rebuild infrastructure: CM Sukhu

Rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. About 60 people are dead, and more feared buried under the rubble

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon but the state is up to themountain-like challenge, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.
In an interview with PTI, he said the estimated damage in the two devastating spells of heavy rain this week and in July is about Rs 10,000 crore.
Rains this week triggered landslides across the state, blocking roads and bringing down houses. About 60 people are dead, and more feared buried under the rubble.
The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind.
It's a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge. But we are not going to back away, he said.
The state government will continue with its vision to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant in four years and the country's most prosperous state in 10 years.But it will take a year for us to rise from this tragedy, Sukhu, whose Congress government came to power, last December, said.

Also Read

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

Himachal partners with NDDB to set up state-of-the-art milk processing unit

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

Artificial lakes in Himachal to be developed as tourists destinations: CM

CM Sukhu to preside over state-level Independence Day function in Manali

Non-adherence to building codes in hills can have lethal consequences: Omar

Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Six more held in connection with death of JU student, officer says

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

He laid the blame for the massive damage on the intensity of the rains since Sunday -- saying this was the first time about 50 people died in a single day -- and on the lack of structural designing in the state.
Buildings obstruct the natural course of water flow at places, and there is little attention paid to designing structures. The river didn't enter homes, the homes entered the river, he said.
He stopped short of identifying the widening of roads by the National Highways Authority of India as a significant cause, saying most of the landslides weren't at the edge of these roads.
The CM said climate change could have played a part. It never rained like this before in Lahaul-Spiti, he said, giving an example.
During the interview, he indicated there would be new guidelines and tougher implementation of building rules. He cited issues like proper drainage, studying the soil on which buildings are being constructed and a consideration of weight-bearing capacity of floors.
He also called for change in central government norms for helping states that face natural calamities. The hill states and those in the Northeast should get more, he said.
The Centre gives Rs 1.5 lakh for repairing one kilometre of damaged road, he said. That's nothing.
Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh gets ignored because it has small representation in Parliament, but the state should be given a special package by the Centre as it is the lungs of northern India.
He urged tourists to continue visiting Himachal Pradesh, saying the broken roads to Shimla and Kangra Valley will be restored.
And after the monsoons, come anytime, he said, asking tourists to celebrate Diwali and the New Year in his state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh infrastructure Natural Disasters Road construction

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon