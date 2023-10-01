close
PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Oct 2, 5 to launch slew of projects

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts, which will benefit more than 720 villages in the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Thursday respectively to launch several projects, including the inauguration of Rs 11,895 crore Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, an official release and the BJP said.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said besides inaugurating the Expressway, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth more than Rs 1,880 crore during the Gwalior visit.
The PM will initiate the 'grih pravesh' ceremony for more than 2.2 lakh homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, as well as inaugurate the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at a cost of about Rs 140 crore, it said.
Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts, which will benefit more than 720 villages in the region.
The PMO statement said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and inaugurate and launch several other projects.
"Modiji is expected to arrive at around 4 pm and will leave Gwalior before 6:30 pm," MP Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

This will be his fourth visit in less than two months and the eighth in the last seven months to MP, where Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year.
On October 5, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Jabalpur. He will also lay the foundation of a museum dedicated to tribal queen Rani Durgavati who fought the Mughals, Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh BJP

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

