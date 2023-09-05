Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

During an event organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajasthan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave the people "seven guarantees" that included education, medicine, employment, women's security, regularisation of contractual employees, respectable compensation to police/soldiers, eradication of corruption, and electricity, according to a report by the Times of India.

The event was held at Nirmala Auditorium, Pratap Nagar in Sanganer on Monday, ahead of the Rajasthan state Assembly elections , slated for end of the year or beginning of 2024. Addressing the crowd, the Delhi CM asked the state to give the AAP government a chance.

Speaking on the seven guarantees, Kejriwal stated that AAP will regulate the fees charged by private schools. For teacher welfare and employment, the AAP leader said that temporary teachers in government schools will be made permanent and will not be required to do additional work to teach "on the lines of Delhi". He also promised youth employment in the state.

On the health front, Kejriwal promised to "open mohalla clinics across Rajasthan." He added that the AAP government will work to provide better health treatment to every family.





Also Read: Rajasthan elections: Brahmin community seeks 70 tickets from Congress, BJP The Delhi CM also promised 24-hour electricity and free power up to 300 units every month. This is three times the amount Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had promised and higher than the 200 units currently provided free of cost in Delhi. He also stated that "old pending bills" would be waived.

Kejriwal stated that, if elected, the AAP government will provide Rs 2 crore in honorarium to Rajasthan Police or any soldier "martyred on the border".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present at the event, added that no other party was willing to seek votes based on their work and, as a result were confusing people.

The Delhi CM also took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and the "One nation, one election" pitch made by the centre. He stated that if the new theory were to become a reality, LPG cylinders would be priced at Rs 5,000 and tomatoes Rs 1,500 per kg. The prices would be slashed by Rs 200 once in five years when PM Modi, and by extension the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would seek votes.

In response, Kejriwal pitched "One nation, 20 elections". He stated, by way of explanation, that in a 20 elections system, PM Modi would need to meet with the public once in three months.

He said, "If there are no elections every year (in the poll-bound states), Modi will move around the globe and come to voters only after five years."