Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Best time to invest in India: PM Modi renews Make in India pitch at IMC

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi renews Make in India pitch at IMC

Speaking at the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi highlighted India's prowess in new technology, adding that the country, which once struggled with 2G, now has 5G connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated his call to strengthen 'Make in India' across industries, including mobile phones, semiconductors, and electronics, noting that the government is fast-tracking reforms and creating attractive opportunities for investors.
 
Speaking at the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at Yashobhoomi, PM Modi said, "When I talked about ‘Make In India’, people used to make fun of it. They used to say that because during their time, it took many years for new technology to reach India. We have an answer to that. The country, which used to struggle for 2G, now has 5G mobile connectivity in most of its districts."
 
 
He further added that India has launched its 'Made in India' 4G Stack. Calling it a major indigenous achievement, he said, "With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability."
 
PM Modi also said the India Mobile Congress events are no longer just limited to mobile or telecom, adding that in just a few years, IMC has become Asia's largest digital technology forum. "This success story was written by India's tax-saving mindset. It was led by our youth, India's talented individuals. It was accelerated by our innovators and our startups. This has been possible because today the government stands firmly behind the country's talent and capabilities," he added.
 

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi

 
While addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted how the cost of 1 GB of wireless data in India today costs less than the price of a cup of tea. He further added that in terms of user data consumption, India is among the leading countries of the world, implying that digital connectivity in the country is no longer a luxury or privilege, but an integral part of life.

Also Read

Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, India's first fully digital hub

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: 1GB wireless data in India costs less than cost of one cup of tea, says PM Modi at IMC

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro line; launch mobility app

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK PM Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai on two-day visit: What's on agenda?

 
The Prime Minister said that India continues to take the lead in promoting industry and investment, and its democratic framework, investor-friendly policies, and focus on ease of doing business have strengthened the country’s position as a preferred destination for global investors. The success of its digital public infrastructure reflects the government’s strong commitment to a digital-first approach, he added, reiterating his pitch for Make in India and inviting investments in the country.
 

India's ambitions extend beyond 5G: Scindia

 
Speaking at the event, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the nation's ambitions extend well beyond 5G, with plans to secure 10 per cent of global 6G patents. He further added that the country's satellite communications sector is also on track for rapid expansion, with the market expected to triple by 2033.
 
India has evolved from being a follower of technology to emerging as a digital flagbearer on the global stage, Scindia noted. 

More From This Section

Jaipur: Charred LPG cylinders placed at the site after a truck carrying the cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, early Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Over 40 LPG cylinders explode after road crash on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Sameer Wankhede

Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case

Karnataka schools to remain closed from October 8–18 for 'Caste Survey'

Karnataka schools to remain closed from October 8-18 for 'caste survey'

Indian police

Jharkhand boosts security ahead of Maoist outfit's 'resistance week', bandh

93rd IAF Day 2025

Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF marks 93rd foundation day with grand parade

Topics : Narendra Modi Jyotiraditya Scindia India Mobile Congress Make in India BS Web Reports 5G network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon