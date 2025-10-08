Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro line; launch mobility app

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Metro line; launch mobility app

PM Modi will also launch the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators

PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day Maharashtra visit beginning Wednesday.

Modi will also launch Mumbai One, India's first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators, an official release said.

After reaching Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the newly-built Navi Mumbai International Airport, it said.

He will inaugurate the airport and also launch and dedicate various projects in Mumbai. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the release said.

 

It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the PublicPrivate Partnership (PPP) model. As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems, the release said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

He will dedicate the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation, it said.

PM Modi will also launch the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

He will also inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

The programme will be rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.

Security has been beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Besides local police, personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and traffic police have been deployed as part of the security arrangement, a senior official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai international airport Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

