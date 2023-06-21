The 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations headquarters in New York under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a new Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities on Wednesday.PM Modi led the celebrations today and addressed the gathering of people from more than 135 nationalities.Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title, the Guinness World Records official adjudicator Michael Empric said.While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today,""Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender, and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal. Yoga is free from copyright, from patents, and from royalty payments" PM Modi said.The celebrations saw many popular and renowned faces like Hollywood actor Richard Gere, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korisi, New York city Mayor and deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed.PM Modi is on his sixth visit to the US, however, this is his first official visit. He arrived in the US on June 20.During his visit, PM Modi will meet the US leadership, members of Congress, American CEOs, and members of the Indian-American community.In India, a Yoga Day event organised in Surat city of Gujarat on Wednesday also broke the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session at one place with 1.53 lakh people joining the program, officials said.The representatives of the Guinness World Records confirmed that 153,000 people participated in the Yoga session in Surat.Rajasthan's Kota held the previous record where 100,984 people participated in a Yoga Day session in one place in 2018.