PM Modi meets Armenian counterpart Pashinyan on sidelines of UN Summit

Modi is in New York on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US where he addressed the UN's landmark Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future here, describing the meeting as "wonderful".
Modi is in New York on the last leg of his three-day visit to the US where he addressed the UN's landmark Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts.
He met Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Summit on Monday.
"Wonderful to have met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at the @UN earlier today," Modi said in a post on X.
 
 
Modi also met the Secretary of State of the Holy See here Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
"Had a great conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See in New York," the prime minister said in a separate X post.
 
Earlier, he held a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance the ties between India and Vietnam and add momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, and culture.
 
He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden.
Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community on Sunday at the Modi&US' mega community event in Long Island. He also interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference. Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with world leaders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

