PM Modi meets Vietnam's President To Lam, discusses ways to bolster ties

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Modi met To Lam

Credits: X@narendramodi

Earlier, he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaffirming India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region Credits: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Vietnamese President To Lam on the sidelines of UNGA here and discussed ways to enhance the ties between the two countries and add momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, and culture.
Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit where he addressed the UN's Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts.
"Met To Lam, the President of Vietnam. We took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship. We look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, culture and more," Modi posted on X.
Both the leaders also discussed ways to enhance the friendship between the two countries.
"PM @narendramodi met President To Lam of Vietnam today, on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The leaders discussed ways to further enhance the Indian-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
Earlier, he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaffirming India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden.
 
Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community on Sunday at the Modi&US' mega community event in Long Island Sunday afternoon. He also interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference. Later in the day, he held bilateral discussions with world leaders.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

